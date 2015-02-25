* 2014 operating profit 1.35 bln euros vs poll 1.36 bln
* Keeps 2014 dividend unchanged at 1.20 euros/shr
* Eyes slight decline in 2015 sales, profit increase
(Adds details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 25 French builder Eiffage
expects another rise in profits this year, after tight cost
control and a strong performance at its concessions business
helped operating profit to increase by 2.2 percent in 2014.
France's third-largest construction and concessions company
behind Vinci and Bouygues said on Wednesday
operating profit reached 1.35 billion euros ($1.53 billion) last
year, with profit from the concessions business up 3.2 percent.
The average forecast for operating profit was 1.36 billion
euros in a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.
Eiffage said earlier this month that 2014 sales fell 3.4
percent on a like-for-like basis to 13.99 billion euros, with a
7.3 percent fall in public works, notably road building in
France in the face of a slow economy.
It expects another small fall in sales this year.
Eiffage, which built France's Millau Viaduct and the Sydney
Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of revenue from
contracting operations -- which include construction and public
works -- and the rest from concessions, mainly managing
motorways, but also prisons and hospitals.
Builders such as Eiffage and Vinci have seen construction
slow since the 2008 financial crisis and have expanded into
higher-growth, more profitable concessions such as airports and
motorways.
Net debt, inherited mainly from the privatisation of French
toll roads in 2006, reached 12 billion at the end of 2014, down
565 million year-on-year, which Eiffage said paved the way for a
significant reduction in finance costs in the coming years.
The group said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 1.20 euros
per share, unchanged from 2013.
France's Socialist government wants to revise motorway
operators' contracts, which it regards as too generous, and the
dispute has hit operators' shares in recent weeks.
In January the government postponed a toll increase due on
Feb. 1 to give a group of French deputies time to evaluate
discussions between the state and the motorway operators.
The politicians are due to meet on March 3 with motorway
operators and on March 5 with state representatives, which has
fueled hopes the dispute could be resolved soon.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)