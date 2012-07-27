* Q2 sales down 1.2 percent at 3.58 bln eur
* H1 construction, public works sales outside France down
(Adds details, background)
PARIS, July 27 Eiffage, France's
third-largest construction and concession company, on Friday
said second-quarter sales slipped 1.2 percent to 3.58 billion
euros ($4.43 billion), hit by slower construction and public
works activities outside France.
The company also said its order book rose 19.7 percent on
the previous year to 13.4 billion, a lthough g rowth was flat
e xc luding a single c ontract for a f uture high-speed rail line
li nking the Bri ttany an d Loi re re gions.
Sales in the first half were flat at 6.6 billion euros.
France generates 84 percent of Eiffage's annual sales,
followed by Benelux, Germany, Spain and Poland. D ebt-crisis hit
It aly, S pain a n d Portugal make up less than 1 percent of group's
revenue.
In the first six months of 2012, construction sales declined
13.8 percent outside France, particularly in Poland, where they
slumped 31.4 percent.
Its public works unit's revenue in the rest of Europe was
down 8.5 percent in the period as the downturn in Spain
accelerated, Eiffage said.
Eiffage's construction activities include civil engineering,
new housing, commercial and industrial building, while the
concessions unit operates motorways in France and other large
infrastructure like the Millau Viaduct, the world's tallest
bridge.
Its shares, which have risen around 18 percent since the
start of 2012 as the company appeared to defy the downturn in
Europe, closed 2.8 percent higher at 22.02 euros before the
publication of the sales update.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)