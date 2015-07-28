PARIS, July 28 France's Eiffage posted
higher second-quarter sales on Tuesday as strength at its
concessions and energy businesses outpaced lower revenue from
public works and construction.
France's third-largest construction company behind Vinci
and Bouygues said its order book reached
11.9 billion euros as of July 1, equivalent to 12.2 months of
contracting activity.
Eiffage's revenue rose 2.5 percent to 3.561 billion euros
($3.93 billion) in the second quarter, with a 7.1 percent fall
in construction and a 5.6 percent rise in concessions.
Eiffage, which built France's Millau Viaduct and the Sydney
Opera House, said traffic on its APRR motorway network rose 2.2
percent in the first half.
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
