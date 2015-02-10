* 2014 sales 13.987 bln euros vs poll avg 14 bln
* Public works sales down 7.3 pct like-for-like, concessions
up 4.3 pct
* Order book 11.8 bln euros, up 0.2 pct year-on-year
(Adds details, background)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 10 French construction and
concessions company Eiffage posted weaker 2014 sales
on Tuesday, which it mostly blamed on falling orders in the
public works sector due to difficult economic times in France.
The country's third-largest builder behind Vinci
and Bouygues said 2014 sales fell 3.4 percent
like-for-like to 13.987 billion euros ($15.83 billion), with a
7.3 percent fall in public works, notably road building in
France.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average
expected 2014 sales of 14 billion euros.
Eiffage, which built France's Millau Viaduct and the Sydney
Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of revenue from
contracting operations - which include construction and public
works - and the rest from concessions, mainly motorways, but
also prisons and hospitals.
Builders such as Eiffage and Vinci have seen construction
slow down since the 2008 financial crisis and have expanded into
higher-growth, more profitable concessions such as airports and
motorways.
Eiffage's revenue from its concessions business rose 4.3
percent to 2.378 billion in 2014, with total traffic at its APRR
motorway unit rising by 1.6 percent year-on-year.
France's Socialist government wants to revise motorway
operators' contracts, which it regards as too generous, and the
dispute has hit operators' shares in recent weeks.
Last month the government decided to freeze toll-road
tariffs in 2015, prompting operators who had banked on a 1.07
percent hike as of Feb. 1 to go to France's top administrative
court, the Council of State, to challenge the decision.
French President Francois Hollande said on Feb. 7 he hoped a
deal to end the dispute would come within days.
Eiffage's order book reached 11.8 billion euros as of Jan.
1, 2015, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)