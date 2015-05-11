* Q1 sales 3.044 bln euros, down 0.5 pct like-for-like

PARIS, May 11 France's Eiffage posted slightly lower first-quarter sales on Monday as robust concessions and energy businesses offset lower revenue from public works and construction amid a weak economic climate.

France's third-largest construction company behind Vinci and Bouygues said that its order book remained solid at 11.7 billion euros as of April 1 and kept its forecast for a slight decline in sales over the full year.

Sales fell 0.5 percent like-for-like to 3.044 billion euros ($3.39 billion) in the first quarter, with a 7.2 percent fall in public works revenue, notably road building in France.

Eiffage, which built France's Millau Viaduct and the Sydney Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of revenue from contracting operations, which include construction and public works and electrical engineering, and the rest from concessions including mainly motorways, but also prisons and hospitals.

Builders such as Eiffage and Vinci have seen construction slow down since the 2008 financial crisis and have expanded into higher-growth, more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways.

Eiffage's quarterly revenue from its concessions business rose 2.2 percent to 554 million euros, with total traffic at its APRR motorway unit rising 1.8 percent year-on-year.

Last month, the French government and toll-road operators sealed a deal ending a long-running dispute over motorway concession contracts. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)