PARIS, May 11 France's Eiffage posted
slightly lower first-quarter sales on Monday as robust
concessions and energy businesses offset lower revenue from
public works and construction amid a weak economic climate.
France's third-largest construction company behind Vinci
and Bouygues said that its order book
remained solid at 11.7 billion euros as of April 1 and kept its
forecast for a slight decline in sales over the full year.
Sales fell 0.5 percent like-for-like to 3.044 billion euros
($3.39 billion) in the first quarter, with a 7.2 percent fall in
public works revenue, notably road building in France.
Eiffage, which built France's Millau Viaduct and the Sydney
Opera House, generates roughly 85 percent of revenue from
contracting operations, which include construction and public
works and electrical engineering, and the rest from concessions
including mainly motorways, but also prisons and hospitals.
Builders such as Eiffage and Vinci have seen construction
slow down since the 2008 financial crisis and have expanded into
higher-growth, more profitable concessions such as airports and
motorways.
Eiffage's quarterly revenue from its concessions business
rose 2.2 percent to 554 million euros, with total traffic at its
APRR motorway unit rising 1.8 percent year-on-year.
Last month, the French government and toll-road operators
sealed a deal ending a long-running dispute over motorway
concession contracts.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)