PARIS Feb 10 France's Eiffage posted
slightly higher-than-expected 2013 sales on Monday, helped by
improved traffic on its toll roads, record bookings of
residential homes and construction work on a high-speed railway
in Western France.
France's third-largest construction and concessions company
by sales behind Vinci and Bouygues said
fourth-quarter sales rose 3.8 percent to 3.9 billion euros
($5.32 billion) and that 2013 revenue rose 1.6 percent to 14.3
billion euros, ahead of its 14.2-billion forecast.
Eiffage's order book reached 11.7 billion euros at Jan 1,
down 3.5 percent from a year earlier.
Eiffage will release detailed full-year results on Feb 26.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
