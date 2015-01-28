Indian shares fall; Ambuja Cements leads losers
* Maruti Suzuki hits record high on positive April sales data
MUMBAI Jan 28 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2014 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless otherwise stated)
Net profit 436.2 vs 410.2
Net sales 3,746.7 vs 3,507.7 NOTE: EIH Ltd is a hotel operator which runs luxury hotels under the Oberoi brand name. SOURCE TEXT : bit.ly/1v3TMC6
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth