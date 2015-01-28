MUMBAI Jan 28 Three months ended Dec. 31, 2014 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless otherwise stated)

Net profit 436.2 vs 410.2

Net sales 3,746.7 vs 3,507.7 NOTE: EIH Ltd is a hotel operator which runs luxury hotels under the Oberoi brand name. SOURCE TEXT : bit.ly/1v3TMC6

