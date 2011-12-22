DUBAI Dec 22 European Islamic Investment Bank is in talks to acquire a 30 percent stake in Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The acquisition, which is set to be completed in early 2012, will be made through a fresh issue of shares by Rasmala which EIIB will buy, the sources said.

Rasmala's chairman, Ali al Shihabi, told Reuters in November that it was in talks about a capital boost.

Rasmala's Chief Executive Officer, Anwar Abu Sbaitan, declined to comment. EIIB was not immediately available for comment. (Writing by David French; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)