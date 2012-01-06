DUBAI Jan 6 European Islamic Investment
Bank is to invest $16 million over 12 months in Rasmala
Holdings Ltd via a financing facility convertible into shares
representing about 35 percent of the group's enlarged capital.
Rasmala chairman Ali Shihabi told Reuters on Friday that
Rasmala chief executive Anwar Abu Sbaitan would continue in that
role. Shihabi will be chairman of Rasmala's supervisory board.
Rasmala, which has around $900 million in assets, has
offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Egypt and operates in asset management, corporate finance and
institutional brokerage.
Shihabi told Reuters in November that EIIB was in talks with
one party about investing in the bank as part of a capital
boost. EIIB confirmed those talks last month.
"This transaction will strengthen our balance sheet and
allow us to compete more effectively in a challenging but also
exciting regional environment," Shihabi told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier this year, a slump in turnover forced Rasmala to
close its UAE retail brokerage business and to focus on
institutional brokerage and research, asset management and
corporate finance.
Turnover and trading volumes on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi
exchanges have fallen, extending a trend that started with the
global financial crisis in 2008.