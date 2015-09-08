Sept 8 Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market.

Hikma, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, did not disclose the value of the deal. Hikma's Egyptian unit has presently a 2 percent market share in that country. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)