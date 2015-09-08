Sept 8 Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it
would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United
Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products,
from a consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position in
the Egyptian market.
Hikma, which makes and markets branded and non-branded
generic and injectable drugs, did not disclose the value of the
deal. Hikma's Egyptian unit has presently a 2 percent market
share in that country.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)