(Adds details, background, share movement)
Sept 8 Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it
would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United
Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products,
from a consortium of shareholders to boost its position in the
Egyptian market.
The Jordanian company did not disclose the value of the
deal, which comes just months after its large-ticket purchase of
Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business.
The healthcare industry has seen a string of mergers and
acquisitions since the beginning of 2014, including large
drugmakers buying smaller rivals, consolidation among makers of
generic medicines and tie-ups between insurers.
Hikma, which makes and markets branded and non-branded
generic and injectable drugs, said the EIMC deal would help it
increase its market share in Egypt, where it is currently the
eleventh largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, with a market
share of about 2 percent.
The deal also gives it access to a portfolio and a pipeline
of opportunities in oncology and injectables, with the potential
to add around 50 products by 2020, Hikma said.
"Across the group, expansion in the areas of oncology and
injectables are key strategic priorities and I am very pleased
to be developing our capabilities in the Middle East and North
Africa region," Hikma Vice Chairman and MENA Chief Executive
Mazen Darwazah said in a statement.
Shares in the FTSE-100 company were up about 1.3 percent at
2392 pence at 0739 GMT in early trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Anupama Dwivedi)