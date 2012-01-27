LONDON Jan 27 Britain's financial
regulator handed out more fines in relation to insider trading
carried out by American hedge fund Greenlight Capital on shares
in pubs operator Punch Taverns.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Alexander
Ten-Holter, trader and former compliance officer at Greenlight
Capital, 130,000 pounds ($204,100) for failing to question and
make reasonable enquiries before selling Greenlight's
shareholding in Punch Taverns ahead of an anticipated
significant equity fundraising by Punch in June 2009.
It also fined Caspar Agnew, a trading desk director at JP
Morgan Cazenove, 65,000 pounds for failing to identify
and act on a suspicious order from Greenlight to sell Punch
shares that allowed the firm to be used to facilitate insider
dealing or market abuse.
The latest sanctions follow a 7.2 million pound total fine
handed out earlier this week to Greenlight and its founder David
Einhorn over the Punch Taverns insider trading.