NEW YORK, March 1 David Einhorn's more than $8
billion hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, gained 0.3 percent in
February, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The fund has gained 3.6 percent for the year.
Einhorn's February results come as the outspoken manager has
been pushing technology company Apple Inc to return
some of its cash stockpile to investors in a form of preferred
stock. Greenlight owns roughly 1.3 million shares of Apple, one
of the hedge fund's largest positions.
Apple shares have dropped roughly 3 percent since Einhorn
went activist on stock in early February.
In the month of February, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock
index rose 1.1 percent.