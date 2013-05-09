NEW YORK May 9 Greenlight Capital's David
Einhorn told his investors that the hedge fund closed its
longstanding "short" position in bond insurer MBIA Inc.
in the first quarter.
Einhorn, in an investor letter which was reviewed by Reuters
and which an investor said was distributed Wednesday night,
called MBIA the "third most profitable short position" in
Greenlight's history.
A short is a bet that a stock will fall in price. Greenlight
had been shorting MBIA "in some capacity" since 2002, according
to the letter.
In the letter, Einhorn also said Greenlight "initiated a
long position" in German-based chemical company Evonik
Industries AG through a private placement.