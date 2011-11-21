CAIRO Nov 21 Egyptian drug maker EIPICO's 2011 nine month net profit rose 0.5 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement released by the stock exchange on Monday.

Net profit climbed to 248.1 million Egyptian pounds from 246.9 million pounds in the same period in 2010.

Net sales rose to 875.6 million pounds from 850.8 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Patrick Werr)