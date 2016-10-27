DUBLIN Oct 27 The largest shareholder in Irish telecoms firm eir, hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, plans to acquire additional shares to secure control of the company, according to a regulatory filing published on Thursday.

Anchorage held a 36.4 percent share of eir's parent company Eircom Holdco S.A., according to a filing in June.

Ireland's competition watchdog, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, on Thursday said on its web site it had been informed of "the proposed acquisition by Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. of sole control of Eircom Holdco S.A.".

A spokesman for eir declined comment on whether Anchorage would require over 50 percent ownership to secure control over voting rights. The Irish Times reported an ownership stake of between 45 and 49 percent might be enough to give it control.

eir said in a statement that Anchorage planed to purchase shares from an existing shareholder, but did not say how much or from whom.

In June, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC controlled 16.3 percent, Davidson Kempner Capital had 11.8 percent and York Capital Management had 9.8 percent.

A spokesman for Anchorage did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Anchorage bought a stake in eir in 2015 from Blackstone. The company was taken over by its senior lenders after it filed for creditor protection to restructure in 2012 with 3.75 billion euros of debt. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)