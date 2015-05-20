May 20 Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in Irish telecoms firm Eircom to hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Eircom said on Tuesday it had rejected a takeover offer of between 3.2 billion-3.3 billion euros from an unnamed bidder because it undervalued the business.

Blackstone would retain a 5 percent stake, the source said.

Eircom last year pulled out of a possible initial public offering having appointed investment banks to examine what would have been a third flotation in 15 years. (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)