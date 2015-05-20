(Adds Eircom confirmation that Anchorage largest shareholder)
May 20 Blackstone Group LP has sold a 25 percent
stake in Irish telecoms firm Eircom to hedge fund Anchorage
Capital Group, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday, a day after Eircom rejected a 3.3 billion euro ($3.66
billion) buyout offer.
Blackstone will retain a 5 percent stake in the
company, the source said.
The sale makes Anchorage the company's biggest shareholder,
a spokesman for Eircom said on Wednesday. He declined to comment
further.
Anchorage entities held an 8.02 percent stake in Eircom,
according to the company's annual report published in June. (bit.ly/1GaFnFU)
New York-based Anchorage Capital spokesman Jonathan
Gasthalter declined to comment.
Eircom said on Tuesday that it rejected a takeover offer of
between 3.2 billion and 3.3 billion euros from an unnamed bidder
because it undervalued the business.
The Dublin-based company has had a chequered history with
flotations.
It pulled out of an initial public offering last year after
appointing investment banks to examine what would have been a
third flotation in 15 years, saying key shareholders hoped to
earn better returns on their investment in the future.
Eircom's foray into privatisation in 1999 saw shares
collapse after an initial public offering marketed as a one-way
bet to the Irish public. The company was bought out two years
later by a consortium led by former Irish media tycoon Tony
O'Reilly.
The company built up its unsustainable debt during a series
of changes of ownership and briefly refloated in 2004, again
lasting two years before delisting as Ireland's credit-fuelled
boom ran out of steam and a financial crisis enveloped it.
After filing for creditor protection to restructure 3.75
billion euros of debt in 2012, Eircom was taken over by its
senior lenders, including Blackstone.
The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process
in the United States and administration in Britain - was the
largest in Irish corporate history and saw nearly all of
Eircom's junior debt wiped out.
($1 = 0.9006 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Aashika Jain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Mark Heinrich)