DUBLIN May 17 Ireland's High Court on Thursday
dismissed an attempt by Hong Kong firm Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
to block the restructuring of Eircom on the grounds
its bid for the struggling Irish telecoms firm was not properly
considered.
Eircom was granted court protection from creditors in March
to allow it to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($4.9 billion)
debt and its court-appointed examiner agreed last week to
implement a company-backed plan where lenders would take control
and cut the company's debt by 40-50 percent.
The examiner twice spurned a 2 billion euros bid by
Hutchison in the process and lawyers for the company controlled
by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing said that its offer had not
been afforded due diligence.