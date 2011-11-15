DUBLIN Nov 15 Digicel, the Caribbean and Central America-based mobile phone company run by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, will not proceed with an approach for struggling Irish telecoms group eircom, O'Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eircom, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), has been in talks with its owners about restructuring its debt for months, and the group said last month that it had received an approach from a third party.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the third party was Digicel but O'Brien told the company's first-lien lenders -- the most senior lenders if debt restructuring were to take place -- that the approach would go no further.

"Denis O'Brien has today informed the First Lien Committee at Eircom that he will not be proceeding with a proposal for the company," a spokesman for O'Brien said in a statement, adding that there would be no further comment on the matter.

Eircom's independent directors have set a Nov. 18 deadline for proposals on how to restructure the company's 3.75 billion euro ($5 billion) debt, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

Last month, another source familiar with the negotiations said STT proposed giving first-lien lenders a stake of up to 20 percent in the group in return for a haircut on their 2.4 billion euros of debt.

Second-lien lenders have offered to swap some of their 350 million euros debt for equity, the source said.

Talks started after eircom official recognised a coordinating committee representing senior lenders in July. The lenders in September agreed to waive their debt covenants until Dec. 15, averting a possible default. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)