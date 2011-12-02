* Senior lenders offer to take 8 pct hit on debt
* Propose extending maturity in return for 100 pct equity
* Owners have not tabled proposals for debt restructuring
* eircom requests fresh covenant waiver
DUBLIN, Dec 2 Senior lenders to Ireland's
eircom have offered to take a hit of around 8 percent on their
debt and extend its maturity in return for full ownership of the
country's largest telecoms group, a source familiar with the
proposal said on Friday.
Laden with debt and suffering from serious under-investment
since its privatisation in 1999, the former state-owned group
risks defaulting on its 3.75 billion euros ($5.05 billion) of
borrowings if a restructuring deal cannot be agreed.
Eircom said on Friday it had received two proposals to
restructure its debts, one from a group of first lien senior
lenders, who are owed 2.4 billion euros, the other from a group
of second lien senior lenders, owed around 350 million euros.
The company's existing owners, Singapore Technologies
Telemedia (STT) and trade union ESOT, dashed hopes they would
submit a proposal by the Dec. 2 deadline, citing concerns over
the euro zone debt crisis.
"While current shareholders have not submitted a proposal,
the independent directors and management will continue to
encourage both to do so," eircom Chief Executive Paul Donovan
said in a statement.
"However, the immediate priority is to ensure that practical
progress with regard to the balance-sheet remediation process
takes place."
A source, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to media, said first lien lenders, the most
senior group in any restructuring, had offered to extend the
maturity of their debt by around three years to 2017, in
addition to taking an 8 percent hit.
That would translate into a senior debt reduction of around
200 million euros. The restructuring would be implemented via an
Irish examinership court process, a second source said.
Senior lenders would not demand a cash payment which would
enable Donovan to access around 400 million euros on eircom's
balance sheet for investment purposes.
SECOND LIEN PLAN
Under the plan submitted by second lien lenders, all senior
loans would stay in place, the second source said, and 100
million euros of the second lien would be written off.
The remaining 250 million euros would be converted into a
new junior ranking mezzanine loan, paying 100 basis points
interest in cash and 800 bps as payment in kind (PIK), the
source said.
The ownership of eircom would be split, with senior lenders
receiving 50 percent, second lien lenders 40 percent and
management 10 percent, the source added.
The second lien restructuring plan would be implemented
through a UK court procedure, a so-called scheme of arrangement.
Eircom had set a Dec. 2 deadline for proposals. It said
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis had deterred STT and
ESOT from submitting plans.
The deepening crisis led to the collapse last week of the
sale of Irish Life & Permanent's life insurance arm,
leaving the government with a 1.3-billion euro bill.
Eircom said it had requested a covenant waiver from its
senior lenders from Dec. 15 until the end of January. It will
provide an update on that request by Dec. 15.