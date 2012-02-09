DUBLIN Feb 9 The parent of struggling
Irish telecoms group eircom has suspended coupon payments to
holders of its floating-rate notes (FRN), the company said on
Thursday.
The suspension, ordered by senior lenders, blocks the
payment of a coupon of 5.8 million euros ($7.7 million) due on
Feb. 15, a spokesman for eircom said.
"ERC Ireland Holdings Limited's senior lenders have
exercised their rights to suspend payments by ERC Ireland
Holdings and its subsidiaries of amounts that fund FRN coupon
payments, including the payment scheduled for 15 February 2012,"
the statement said.
Eircom has 350 million euros of FRN debt.