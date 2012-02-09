DUBLIN Feb 9 The parent of struggling Irish telecoms group eircom has suspended coupon payments to holders of its floating-rate notes (FRN), the company said on Thursday.

The suspension, ordered by senior lenders, blocks the payment of a coupon of 5.8 million euros ($7.7 million) due on Feb. 15, a spokesman for eircom said.

"ERC Ireland Holdings Limited's senior lenders have exercised their rights to suspend payments by ERC Ireland Holdings and its subsidiaries of amounts that fund FRN coupon payments, including the payment scheduled for 15 February 2012," the statement said.

Eircom has 350 million euros of FRN debt.