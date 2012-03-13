DUBLIN, March 13 Blackstone Group's asset management business will put forward a debt restructuring plan for eircom this week in a bid to take over the struggling Irish telecoms firm, the Irish Independent reported on Tuesday.

Eircom put itself up for sale in January as it seeks to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($4.9 billion) borrowings and avoid a default.

Blackstone GSO, a major lender to eircom, is offering to lend it an extra 150 million euros in exchange for reinstating its old loans on better terms and a share of control on an equal basis to other lenders, the Irish Independent said, quoting a number of sources involved in the negotiations.

Eircom would not comment on the report.

The sales process is running in parallel with talks with senior lenders about how to restructure debt, including a syndicate of first-lien senior lenders owed 2.4 billion euros and a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.

Blackstone GSO was part of the committee of senior lenders working on joint plans to take control of the company in exchange for writing off debt.

Eircom's owner, Singapore Technologies Telemedia, withdrew from the company's board in December after lenders rejected its debt restructuring plans.

Temasek unit STT bought 65 percent of eircom in 2009 for 140 million euros in cash and shares. An employee share trust owns the other 35 percent.