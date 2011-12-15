* See STT restructuring plan as unattractive-sources
* Senior lenders recommend debt for equity swap
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Dec 15 Lenders to Irish telecoms
company eircom are rejecting the latest restructuring proposal
from owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia, pressing
ahead with their own plans to take over the company, people
close to the situation said.
Eircom said on Thursday that it had agreed with lenders to
extend the waiver of the breach of its senior debt to EBITDA
covenant until January 31, 2012.
STT submitted a proposal to eircom's independent directors
and senior lenders on Monday to restructure the operator's 3.75
billion euro ($4.87 billion) debt pile in a bid to keep hold of
the company, Reuters reported this week.
Lenders to eircom, which control the restructuring process,
dismissed the plan as "a little too late" and "less attractive"
than the first restructuring plan STT tabled during the summer,
the people said.
"STT was prepared to write a 200 million euro cheque. You
don't do that unless you think there is a decent prospect. The
read-through is that there is upside and why shouldn't we take
that upside ourselves", a lender to eircom said.
"We received it, dismissed it and moved on", another lender
said.
STT offered more money - 300 million euros ($389 million)-
earlier in the summer. The new proposal required senior lenders
to accept a 25 percent impairment of their debt, up from 8
percent in the earlier proposal.
STT, which bought a majority stake in eircom in 2009, also
wanted guarantees that the money they are investing is protected
if Ireland leaves the euro.
"I am assuming the European environment has changed since
the summer or it has become clearer for STT what the risks are.
Whether Ireland is worse off now than in the summer is
debatable. They should have factored [a break-up of the euro] in
way back," the first lender said.
A spokesman for STT couldn't be reached for comment. A
spokesman for eircom declined to comment.
The extension of the covenant waiver will allow eircom and
its lenders to continue to implement a restructuring. A portion
of eircom's senior lenders are recommending to press ahead with
their debt for equity swap plan, which would wipe out all of
eircom's junior ranking debt and reduce the senior debt by 200
million euros to 2.4 billion euros.
Negotiations continue with the junior ranking second-lien
lenders, which also made a proposal to swap debt for equity but
leave more loans on the company's balance sheet. The second-lien
lenders hold a 350 million euro claim and seek to recover some
of the value.