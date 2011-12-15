* See STT restructuring plan as unattractive-sources

* Senior lenders recommend debt for equity swap

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Dec 15 Lenders to Irish telecoms company eircom are rejecting the latest restructuring proposal from owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia, pressing ahead with their own plans to take over the company, people close to the situation said.

Eircom said on Thursday that it had agreed with lenders to extend the waiver of the breach of its senior debt to EBITDA covenant until January 31, 2012.

STT submitted a proposal to eircom's independent directors and senior lenders on Monday to restructure the operator's 3.75 billion euro ($4.87 billion) debt pile in a bid to keep hold of the company, Reuters reported this week.

Lenders to eircom, which control the restructuring process, dismissed the plan as "a little too late" and "less attractive" than the first restructuring plan STT tabled during the summer, the people said.

"STT was prepared to write a 200 million euro cheque. You don't do that unless you think there is a decent prospect. The read-through is that there is upside and why shouldn't we take that upside ourselves", a lender to eircom said.

"We received it, dismissed it and moved on", another lender said.

STT offered more money - 300 million euros ($389 million)- earlier in the summer. The new proposal required senior lenders to accept a 25 percent impairment of their debt, up from 8 percent in the earlier proposal.

STT, which bought a majority stake in eircom in 2009, also wanted guarantees that the money they are investing is protected if Ireland leaves the euro.

"I am assuming the European environment has changed since the summer or it has become clearer for STT what the risks are. Whether Ireland is worse off now than in the summer is debatable. They should have factored [a break-up of the euro] in way back," the first lender said.

A spokesman for STT couldn't be reached for comment. A spokesman for eircom declined to comment.

The extension of the covenant waiver will allow eircom and its lenders to continue to implement a restructuring. A portion of eircom's senior lenders are recommending to press ahead with their debt for equity swap plan, which would wipe out all of eircom's junior ranking debt and reduce the senior debt by 200 million euros to 2.4 billion euros.

Negotiations continue with the junior ranking second-lien lenders, which also made a proposal to swap debt for equity but leave more loans on the company's balance sheet. The second-lien lenders hold a 350 million euro claim and seek to recover some of the value.