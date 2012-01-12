* Second-lien lenders make fresh restructuring offer

DUBLIN Jan 12 Irish telecoms company eircom is to ask its lenders to extend a debt covenant waiver to give it more time to agree the restructuring of 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt and avert a possible default, the company said on Thursday.

Lenders in December agreed to extend the waiver on its senior debt to EBITDA (earnings, before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) covenant until January 31.

Eircom's independent directors are evaluating two proposals to restructure the debt, including one from the syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, owed 2.4 billion euros, and another from a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.

The second-lien lenders this week offered to write off 250 million euros of their debt in exchange for a stake of around 4 percent in the company on condition that the remaining 100 million euros be ranked on a par with the first-lien debt, two sources close to the negotiations said.

First lien lenders have offered to take a hit of around 8 percent on their debt and extend its maturity in return for full ownership of eircom.

Eircom owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia withdrew from the board last month after lenders rejected its restructuring proposal.