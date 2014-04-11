DUBLIN, April 11 Irish telecoms firm eircom said
it is considering floating on the stock market for the third
time in 15 years and has hired investment bank Rothschild to
advise on the process.
The former state telecoms operator filed for protection from
its creditors two years ago to restructure 3.75 billion euros
($5.2 billion) of debt and was taken over by its senior lenders
after cutting its debt by 40 percent.
The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process
in the United States and administration in Britain - was the
largest in Irish corporate history and saw nearly all of the
company's junior debt wiped out.
It obtained approval last month from its lenders to an
amendment request that will see its loans and equity split and
traded separately, and also extended the maturity of a
significant portion of the loan facilities to 2019 from 2017.
"Following the successful outcome of the amend and extend
process, the board is now exploring a number of options with a
view to further strengthening the financial position of the
group," eircom said in a statement on Friday.
"These options include a possible listing on a public
market."
eicom's first major foray into privatisation in 1999 saw
shares collapse after an initial public offering (IPO) marketed
as a one-way bet to the Irish public.
It built up its debt during a series of changes of ownership
and briefly refloated in 2004 before delisting two years later.
Ireland has seen some recovery in its IPO market over the
last year following the country's financial crisis and moves by
many of its major companies to switch their primary listing to
Britain.
Two real estate investment trusts have joined the Irish
stock exchange in the past nine months, with a third to
follow later this month, while the country's largest hotel
operator also listed its shares last month.
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Anthony Barker)