DUBLIN, Sept 19 Irish telecoms firm eircom said
on Friday it did not intend to proceed with a possible stock
market listing at this time following a strategic review that
considered a third flotation in 15 years.
"As highlighted at our full year results, there are
encouraging signs of positive momentum in the business. Our
primary focus over the coming months will be to accelerate this
momentum," the former state telecoms firm said in a statement.
"We have discussed this decision with our key shareholders.
These shareholders expressed their clear preference to continue
participating in the upside from the significant network
investment made in recent years, which has only recently begun
to manifest itself in the Company's financial results."
