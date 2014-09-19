* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley advised on possible IPO
* eircom says wants to focus on business momentum
(Adds detail)
DUBLIN, Sept 19 Irish telecoms firm eircom said
on Friday it did not intend to proceed with a stock market
listing "at this time" because key shareholders hoped to earn
better returns on their investment in the future.
The Dublin-based firm, which filed for protection from
creditors just two years ago, said last month it was seeing
early signs of commercial momentum amid stabilising earnings.
eircom appointed investment banks Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley in April to advise on a possible initial
public offering, which would be the former state-owned company's
third flotation in 15 rollercoaster years.
"As highlighted at our full year results, there are
encouraging signs of positive momentum in the business. Our
primary focus over the coming months will be to accelerate this
momentum," the telecoms firm said in a statement.
"We have discussed this decision with our key shareholders.
These shareholders expressed their clear preference to continue
participating in the upside from the significant network
investment made in recent years, which has only recently begun
to manifest itself in the company's financial results."
Chief Financial Officer Richard Moat, part of a new
management team appointed two years ago, said last month that
while eircom had yet to see the positive impact of encouraging
economic data flowing through to its numbers, they soon would.
Data on Thursday showed Ireland's economy grew a whopping
7.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the fastest
growth rate in the euro zone, as employment jumped, exports
rebounded and consumers began to spend again.
The Irish telecoms company has had a chequered history with
flotations.
Its foray into privatisation in 1999 saw shares collapse
after an initial public offering marketed as a one-way bet to
the Irish public. It was bought out two years later by a
consortium led by former Irish media tycoon Tony O'Reilly.
It built up its unsustainable debts during a series of
changes of ownership and briefly refloated in 2004, again
lasting two years before delisting as Ireland's credit-fuelled
boom ran out of steam and a financial crisis enveloped it.
After filing for creditor protection to restructure 3.75
billion euros ($4.8 billion) of debt in 2012, eircom was taken
over by its senior lenders - including 24-percent shareholder,
U.S. buyout firm Blackstone.
The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process
in the United States and administration in Britain - was the
largest in Irish corporate history and saw nearly all of the
company's junior debt wiped out.
($1 = 0.7790 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Clarke)