DUBLIN, March 14 Struggling Irish telecoms
firm eircom said it has decided to support in principle a
restructuring proposal by its most senior lenders, a process
that could see the firm placed in administration.
Ireland's largest fixed-line telephone company has been in
talks with lenders for several months about the restructuring of
3.8 billion euros ($5 billion) debt.
Its independent directors were mulling proposals from the
syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any
restructuring, owed 2.71 billion euros, and another from a group
of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.
The proposal from its senior lenders had been seen as the
most likely outcome given a weaker position from the second-lien
lenders and the high chance that a recently announced attempt to
find an outside buyer would be a flop, which Eircom confirmed on
Wednesday.
The former telephone monopoly said in a statement it had
received expressions of interest ahead of a Monday deadline but
decided to reject them.
The company will continue to finalise a revised offer with
the senior lenders, Eircom said.
In September the company obtained a covenant waiver from
lenders to avert a possible debt default.
Singapore Technologies Telemedia, a unit of Temasek, had
acquired a 65 percent stake in eircom in 2009. In December STT
withdrew from the company's board after lenders rejected its
debt restructuring plans.
On Feb. 1 eircom said it hired Morgan Stanley to advise on a
possible sale.