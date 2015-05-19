DUBLIN May 19 Irish telecoms firm eircom said
on Tuesday it had rejected a takeover offer of between 3.2
billion to 3.3 billion euros from an unnamed bidder because it
undervalued the business.
Eircom last year pulled out of a possible initial public
offering (IPO) having appointed investment banks to examine what
would have been a third flotation in 15 years.
"While the bidder was very credible, the board believed
that, with the business reaching an inflection point, the
indicated price range undervalued the group," eircom said in a
statement.
The former state telecoms operator filed for protection from
its creditors three years ago to restructure 3.75 billion euros
of debt.
The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process
in the United States and administration in Britain - was the
largest in Irish corporate history.
After reporting third-quarter revenue of 311 million euros
on Monday, a 1 percent fall year-on-year, chief executive
Richard Moat told the Irish Times the company would return to
revenue growth in the current quarter, bringing it "one step
closer" to a renewed flotation attempt.
