DUBLIN, Sept 29 Eircom Chief Executive Herb Hribar stepped down on Monday, two weeks after the Irish telecoms company said it would not proceed with a stock market listing because of opposition from key shareholders hoping for better returns in the future.

Hribar was part of a new management team appointed in 2012 that cut costs aggressively as the company, which filed for protection from creditors two years ago, considered a third flotation in 15 years.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Moat has been named as Acting CEO with immediate effect as a selection process for a permanent replacement commences.

"Herb has led eircom through a critical juncture of our transformation and overseen a network investment programme that has significantly upgraded our capability," the company's Chairman Padraig McManus said in a statement.

