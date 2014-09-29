DUBLIN, Sept 29 Eircom Chief Executive Herb
Hribar stepped down on Monday, two weeks after the Irish
telecoms company said it would not proceed with a stock market
listing because of opposition from key shareholders hoping for
better returns in the future.
Hribar was part of a new management team appointed in 2012
that cut costs aggressively as the company, which filed for
protection from creditors two years ago, considered a third
flotation in 15 years.
Chief Financial Officer Richard Moat has been named as
Acting CEO with immediate effect as a selection process for a
permanent replacement commences.
"Herb has led eircom through a critical juncture of our
transformation and overseen a network investment programme that
has significantly upgraded our capability," the company's
Chairman Padraig McManus said in a statement.
