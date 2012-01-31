DUBLIN Jan 31 Irish telecoms firm eircom has put itself up for sale as it seeks to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($4.9 billion) of borrowings and avoid a default.

The former state-owned group said on Tuesday it had hired Morgan Stanley to advise it on a sale and prospective buyers have until mid-March to table their interest.

The sales process is running in parallel with talks with senior lenders about how to restructure its debt, including a syndicate of first-lien senior lenders owed 2.4 billion euros and a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million euros.

Last month, eircom's owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia withdrew from the company's board after lenders rejected its debt restructuring plans.

Temasek unit STT bought 65 percent of eircom in 2009 for 140 million euros in cash and shares. An employee share trust owns the other 35 percent.

Separately on Tuesday, eircom said its lenders had agreed to waive its debt convenants until the end of March.