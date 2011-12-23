* STT maintains 65 percent stake in eircom, withdraws from
board
* STT stake likely to be diluted under restructuring of $5
bln debt
* Eircom confirms lenders rejected STT restructuring
proposal
DUBLIN, Dec 23 Eircom's owner Singapore
Technologies Telemedia has withdrawn from the board of the
struggling Irish telecoms firm after lenders rejected its
proposal to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of
borrowings, eircom said on Friday.
Temasek unit STT bought 65 percent of debt-laden
eircom in 2009 for 140 million euros in cash and shares, but
would likely have to invest more than that to maintain control
of the company after restructuring. An employee share trust owns
the other 35 percent.
Lenders last week rejected a restructuring proposal from STT
which they said would have forced them to accept a 25 percent
impairment in exchange for a 200 million euro cash injection.
STT withdrew its representatives from the boards and
committees of eircom and associated companies on Thursday after
its offer was officially rejected, the Irish operator said in a
statement.
"We are disappointed that the First Lien Coordinating
Committee did not engage with us at all on this second
proposal," said Terry Clontz, STT's Senior Executive vice
president for North America and Europe.
"We extend our sincere best wishes to the company, the
management and employees of eircom in their ongoing efforts in
building a sustainable and successful eircom."
Eircom's independent directors are evaluating two other
proposals to restructure the debt, including one from the
syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any
restructuring, owed 2.4 billion euros, and another from a group
of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.
The company agreed with lenders to extend the waiver of the
breach of its senior debt to EBITDA (earnings, before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation) covenant until January
31.
Moody's rating agency on Thursday downgraded eircom's debt
to highly speculative and said its loss given default -- how
much of its loan would be written off if they go bad -- was
around 35 percent if a consensual restructuring is achieved.