DUBLIN Dec 23 Eircom's owner Singapore
Technologies Telemedia has withdrawn from the board of
the struggling Irish telecoms firm after lenders rejected its
proposal to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of
borrowings, eircom said on Friday.
STT's representatives resigned on Thursday from the boards
and committees of eircom and associated companies, STT said in a
statement.
"We extend our sincere best wishes to the company, the
management and employees of eircom in their ongoing efforts in
building a sustainable and successful eircom," said Terry
Clontz, STT's Senior Executive VP for North America and Europe.