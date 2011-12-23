DUBLIN Dec 23 Eircom's owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia has withdrawn from the board of the struggling Irish telecoms firm after lenders rejected its proposal to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of borrowings, eircom said on Friday.

STT's representatives resigned on Thursday from the boards and committees of eircom and associated companies, STT said in a statement.

"We extend our sincere best wishes to the company, the management and employees of eircom in their ongoing efforts in building a sustainable and successful eircom," said Terry Clontz, STT's Senior Executive VP for North America and Europe.