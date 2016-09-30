Sept 30 Ireland's EirGrid said on Friday that
the 500-megawatt power interconnector with Britain will return
to service by the end of February next year after a converter
station was damaged during routine maintenance earlier this
month.
EirGrid said the power link would stay shut after contractor
ABB, which was carrying out the maintenance on Sept. 8, damaged
a converter station in Meath that now has to be replaced.
Replacement parts must be manufactured, delivered, installed
and tested and ABB estimates a return to service by the end of
February 2017, EirGrid said.
"While the interconnector plays an important role in
transferring power to and from the UK, EirGrid can assure
consumers that there are no implications for the supply of
electricity due to this issue," it said.
It said consumers would be adequately supplied over coming
months.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)