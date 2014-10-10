Oct 10 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it has approved Japanese pharmaceutical company
Eisai's drug Akynzeo to treat nausea and vomiting in
patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
The drug combines two medications: palonosetron, an
anti-nausea product approved in 2008 to prevent vomiting within
the first 24 hours of chemotherapy, and Netupitant, a new drug
to treat initial nausea and nausea that occurs up to 120 hours
after chemotherapy.
Side effects of Akynzeo in the clinical trials included
headache, weakness, indigestion and constipation.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Peter
Galloway)