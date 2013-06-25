* Epilepsy drug Fycompa suspended in biggest market
* Case highlights industry concerns over new German system
* Follows similar clash over rival GSK epilepsy drug in 2012
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 25 Japanese drugmaker Eisai
is to stop selling its new epilepsy therapy Fycompa in
Germany - the biggest market for the product - following a row
over the price it can charge for the drug.
The case highlights the growing battle-lines between drug
companies and healthcare providers in Europe, where governments
are taking a tough line on social spending at a time of economic
austerity.
Germany's new system for determining drug prices is a
particular point of friction because it requires manufacturers
to demonstrate that new medicines work better than older ones
before they can charge a premium.
The German system was implemented in 2010 as part of a drug
pricing law designed to save billions of euros.
It has already led to clashes over prices for a number of
other drugs from several companies. GlaxoSmithKline last
year decided to keep its rival epilepsy treatment Trobalt off
the German market after a similar pricing row.
In the case of Fycompa, the German Federal Joint Committee,
or G-BA, decided the drug offered no additional benefit and, as
a result the price for the once-daily medicine would be less
than 1 euro ($1.3) per dose, an Eisai spokeswoman said.
That is in line with generic drug comparators but is way
below the 7 to 8 euros that Eisai has been charging for Fycompa
in European markets.
Eisai said it could not accept the G-BA decision and it
would therefore suspend commercial distribution temporarily
while it seeks to have the assessment overturned - although it
will not be able to apply for a review until March 2014.
Between 3,000 and 4,000 German patients suffering with
epilepsy currently take Fycompa and the country is the largest
single market for the medicine, which is approved but yet to be
launched in the United States and is not on sale in Japan.
The new German drug pricing system is especially
controversial because there are inevitable differences of
opinion over whether or not a new drug really does offer
benefits over existing products.
Furthermore, German drug prices are frequently used as a
reference point by healthcare providers in other European
countries, so accepting a sharply lower price there has
potentially damaging knock-on effects on the price companies can
charge elsewhere.
Eisai's drug, chemically known as perampanel, is the first
approved anti-epileptic that selectively targets so-called AMPA
receptors, which are thought to play a central role in seizures.
Commercial availability of Fycompa is expected to continue
in Germany until the end of the year, as existing stocks are run
down. Eisai said it would put in place a continued access
programme for existing patients, details of which will be
announced shortly.