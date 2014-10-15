CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
Oct 15 Global infrastructure asset manager EISER Infrastructure Partners LLP named Richard Onyango as the head of its new office in Johannesburg.
He joins from South Africa's Standard Bank Group, where he helped establish an East African-based infrastructure finance team.
EISER said Onyango would work closely with the London office to originate and execute renewable energy transactions. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico