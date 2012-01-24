SYDNEY Jan 25 Eithad Airways could
consider taking a stake in alliance partner Virgin Australia
as the Middle Eastern carrier looks for new investment
opportunities in the Asia-Pacific, the Australian financial
Review reported on Wednesday.
Etihad chief executive James Hogan told the paper that the
airline was keenly looking at investment opportunities in China,
India and elsewhere in Asia.
"We have a long-term commercial partnership with Virgin and
if both John (Borghetti, chief executive of Virgin) and I
considered there was a way to strengthen that, we'd look at that
seriously," Hogan said.
Any deal would have to get around the 49 percent foreign
ownership limit on Australian airlines that fly on international
routes.
Virgin Australia's foreign equity quota is currently sitting
at 46 percent, with 26 percent held by Richard Branson and 20
percent by Air New Zealand.
The paper said that one option that Virgin was considering
to circumvent the cap was to spilt the domestic and
international businesses into two companies, making way for
overseas investment.
