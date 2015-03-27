BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
MILAN, March 27 Shareholders of Italy's EI Towers approved on Friday a cash call to fund a controversial takeover bid on state-controlled rival Rai Way.
EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's broadcasting group Mediaset, launched an unsolicited 1.2 billion euro bid in February to take control of state-controlled Rai Way.
One of the original conditions for the bid to go through is that EI Towers wins at least 66.67 percent of the capital of Rai Way which is currently 65 percent owned by state broadcaster Rai.
The government has said it does not intend to give up control of Rai Way.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini)
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.