(Adds comments from chief executive, background)
By Claudia Cristoferi
MILAN, March 27 Italian broadcast tower operator
EI Towers, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's Mediaset group, won backing from
shareholders on Friday for its bid to acquire state-owned rival
Rai Way.
It still faces government opposition, however.
Chief Executive Guido Barbieri appeared to soften the
group's earlier demand for a share of at least two thirds in Rai
Way, controlled by the government through state
broadcaster Rai, saying 51 percent would be a "logical" limit
and even leaving the door open to a lower stake.
"We would certainly not accept 49 percent without guarantees
on governance," he said after a shareholders meeting to approve
a cash call to fund the 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid.
As well as Mediaset, EI Towers shareholders include major
investment funds like Amber Capital, BlackRock, Octavia Advisors
and Threadneedle Asset Management.
EI Towers announced a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30
billion) bid for Rai Way last month but ran into the
government's insistence that at least 51 percent of Rai Way
would have to remain in public ownership.
The bid is being closely watched in Rome for its possible
impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, who is pushing to complete wide-ranging reform of
electoral laws that will require broad support in parliament.
However the government has shown no sign of relaxing its
requirement that a majority of Rai Way remains in public hands
and Industry Minister Federica Guidi said it would not change
ownership rules to allow a bid.
Bourse regulator Consob has also asked for further
clarification on the bid from the company.
Barbieri denied that Mediaset, which owns 40 percent of EI
Towers, had anything to do with the proposed acquisition and he
said he had never been in touch with Berlusconi over the deal.
But it remains highly sensitive politically at a time when
Renzi is trying to hammer out a far-reaching reform of the
electoral law that he will struggle to pass without the
cooperation of Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party.
He said the group, which has so far not been in direct touch
with either Rai Way or Rai, would take the initiative to open
communications.
"We'll do it soon, we'll assess whether we do it with both,"
he said.
One of the original conditions for the bid to go through is
that EI Towers wins at least 66.67 percent of the capital of Rai
Way but Barbieri's comments on Friday appeared to indicate the
group was softening its demands.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Writing by James Mackenzie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)