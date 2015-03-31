BRIEF-Ibraco Bhd enteres into sale and purchase agreements
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong
ROME, March 31 The board of state TV broadcaster RAI said EI Towers, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset MS.MI> private network, cannot proceed with its offer to buy a controlling stake in state-owned rival Rai Way.
In a statement, RAI's board of directors said that since the economy ministry has already said it wanted to keep at least a 51 percent stake in Rai Way, it was impossible for EI Towers to proceed in purchasing a controlling stake.
EI Towers announced a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) bid for Rai Way last month but ran into the government's insistence that the owner of the TV broadcast towers must remain under public control.
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder