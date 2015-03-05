MILAN, March 5 Italian tower operator EI Towers said on Thursday it had told Consob that it would deposit its offer document for rival Rai Way with the market regulator without amendments.

EI Towers, indirectly controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's broadcasting group Mediaset, last month launched a 1.2 billion euro ($1.33 billion) unsolicited offer for Rai Way, which owns TV broadcast towers. ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)