(Adds context, PM Renzi comments)

MILAN/ROME, March 5 EI Towers, the transmission tower unit of Italian broadcasting group Mediaset, will not change its offer to buy a majority stake in state-controlled rival Rai Way, it said on Thursday, despite the government repeating that at least 51 percent should remain under public ownership.

EI Towers said in February it would launch a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) offer to take control of Rai Way, which was listed last year as part of a privatization drive aimed at cutting the country's 2 trillion-euro public debt.

The issue has become politically sensitive because Mediaset is controlled by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, who has had an informal political cooperation pact with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi since last year.

In a statement on Thursday, EI Towers said it would deposit its offer document for Rai Way with the market regulator Consob without amendments. EI Towers has said its planned offer is conditional on securing at least two-thirds of Rai Way's capital.

A takeover would put Italy on a par with countries such as France, Britain and Spain by creating a single domestic operator in the television and radio transmission tower business, and saving costs.

On Thursday Renzi said the government will not intervene in Mediaset's bid but repeated the government's position that at least 51 percent of Rai Way should remain in public hands.

"Mediaset should do what it needs for its business, as long as it respects the rules," he said in an interview with the weekly L'Espresso, according to extracts published online.

"As far as we're concerned, we're not going to change the rules for Mediaset, either in a positive or negative sense. The 51 percent of Rai Way has to remain public, there's no question about that."

Critics and political opponents of both Renzi and Berlusconi had voiced suspicions that Mediaset may be allowed to gain control of Rai Way as the price for further political cooperation with the government, which has only a narrow majority in the Senate. ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and James Mackenzie; Editing by Vincent Baby)