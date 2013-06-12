(Jo Bryant is an etiquette advisor and editor at Debrett's,
the UK authority on etiquette and modern manners
(www.debretts.com). Any opinions expressed are her own.)
By Jo Bryant
LONDON, June 12 The British Summer Season is
here, and the next few months are packed with special days and
evenings out at sporting and cultural events. Here is some
essential advice on etiquette and manners for some of the
summer's finest occasions.
Opera
Be sure to applaud only when the conductor takes to the
podium (at the very beginning and after the interval), after the
overture (the musical introduction before curtain-up), at the
end of an act, after an impressive aria and at the final bows.
Avoid whooping, whistling or braying. Feet stamping is a
definite no-no.
Surtitles provide an electronic rolling text of a summary
translation above the stage and can help you to keep up during
the performance.
Country House Opera
Generally the dress code is black tie. Guests arrive in good
time before the start of the performance to bag a picnic spot in
the grounds and enjoy a pre-performance glass of bubbly.
Performances begin in the late afternoon or early evening,
but usually a little earlier than conventional theatre. There is
an extended interval (90 mins) during which the picnic is
enjoyed. Be sure to take a warm shawl to fend off the chill of
the British summer evening.
Theatre
Don't cut it too fine before curtain-up. Latecomers are made
to wait. Arrive in good time and order any interval drinks in
advance. Disengage all mobile phones. If you must eat sweets,
decant and unwrap your ration before curtain-up, or wait for a
roar of laughter to drown out rustling. No talking and don't
lean forward, obscure the view of those behind you or put feet
on seats. Join in the applause - cheering and whooping should be
kept to a minimum and whistling avoided.
Racing
Different race meetings have various codes of conduct and
levels of formality. It is essential to adhere to the correct
dress code for the area of the racecourse (enclosure) for which
you have a ticket. Dress codes range from full morning dress to
suits and jackets. Have a flutter but moderate any excessive
reactions. If you've staked your money on a loser, don't sulk
and, equally, if you're a lucky winner, don't get too
over-excited. Even if the race is a close call, keep loud
shouting or excited screaming to the minimum - especially if
you're very close to other people. Be careful to avoid blocking
others' views of the track.
Polo
The world of polo is often viewed as glamorous and wealthy,
especially as it is a sport enjoyed by many royals. The form is,
however, relatively relaxed and informal compared to many other
summer seasonal fixtures. Dress code is usually smart casual.
Standards are rather smarter in members' enclosures, where a
badge permitting entry should also be worn. Women should wear
smart, flat shoes that suit both walking/standing on grass and
divot stomping - the halftime tradition (only five minutes)
where the turf kicked up by the ponies (never referred to as
horses) is trodden back into place by spectators.
Tennis
Tennis is a highlight of the British summer, whatever the
weather. Be sure to be seated before the players come on court,
and remember that you won't be allowed to leave or return to
your seats until there is a change of ends. Avoid wearing a big
hat that might obscure the view of any spectators sitting behind
you. No talking or sudden, distracting movements during play.
