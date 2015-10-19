BRIEF-Pharma Mar says Aplidin gets orphan drug status to treat multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
Oct 19 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc
* Extends merger talks with Jinjing (group) co.
* Says working on due diligence, to agree terms. Offer structure could include a cash offer by jinjing for all ekf shares or a sale of certain assets by ekf to jinjing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Aplidin receives orphan drug status for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Switzerland
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS