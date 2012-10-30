WARSAW Oct 30 Private equity fund Advent
International has secured a 98-percent stake in Polish retailer
EKO Holding, ending a month-long bidding war with
rival fund Mid Europa Partners, Advent said on Tuesday.
Advent sweetened its bid three times to fend off Mid Europa
and its final offer valued the company at 340 million zlotys
($106 million).
The private equity firm now wants to squeeze out the
remaining shareholders to delist EKO, Advent said.
EKO, which has more than 300 stores in western and southern
Poland, expects sales of some 543 million zlotys this year.
Advent had been assured of at least a majority stake in EKO
when the retailer's former chief executive Krzysztof Gradecki
and his wife agreed to tender their 55 percent holding to Advent
earlier in October.
($1 = 3.2133 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)