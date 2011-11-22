LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - A seven-notch downgrade of Norway's export financing agency Eksportfinans threatened to further destabilise an already troubled public sector world on Tuesday, as a lack of clarity over the treatment of the issuer's outstanding debt forced investors towards the exits.

Moody's cut the borrower's rating from Aa3 to a sub-investment grade Ba1, leading to panic selling in the market.

"We are getting a lot of questions from investors looking to exit their holdings in all currencies: Yen, Swiss, euro, dollars," said a head of frequent borrower coverage.

"The rating cut was completely unexpected and I don't think the Norwegian government really understand what impact this could have. It's a lot of unnecessary noise coming from what is meant to be one of the safest corners of the world. The lack of clarity is the most challenging thing to deal with right now."

His view was echoed by a head of public sector syndicate. "We can't get any info on what happens to their debt, nobody has any clarity but expectations have always been that there would be strong government support," he said. "Their business model maybe didn't work but they were still operating and it should have been handled better. However, they have moved the goalposts, although no one knows where to."

A funding official from Eksportfinans contacted by IFR confirmed that there was no further information so far, aside from a press release from November 18 which does not give any detail on what will happen to the issuer's outstanding debt and whether or not the Norwegian government will guarantee obligations. Eksportfinans does not benefit from an explicit government guarantee or solvency guarantee.

However, the government has a direct 15% stake in the agency and a further indirect stake via DnB NOR Bank (40%). According to Barclays research, at the end of 2010, 24 Norwegian banks and foreign banks operating in Norway shared the other 45% ownership.

"We will be coming out with an investor pack shortly as we are getting a lot of questions from investors," said the funding official. "We hope it will be soon, in the next day or so. We are solvent, liquid and well positioned for the run-off in the next few years."

He added that further information would be forthcoming once the board of Eksportfinans had met with the government.

Another head of public sector DCM banker said the ownership structure could mean that the debt gets transferred to the banks that part own Eksportfinans. "The bonds are bidless and until we know where the debt goes, I suspect it will stay the same. It's not good for Norway which is meant to be a safe-haven and won't help borrowers like Kommunalbanken."

SPREADS BLOW OUT According to an RBS note published on Tuesday, Eksportfinans has one EUR1bn benchmark outstanding due June 2013 and seven US dollar benchmarks totalling USD8bn with maturities between February 2012 and June 2017. According to Thomson Reuters' data, the issuer's total outstanding debt is USD19.7bn equivalent.

The issuer's curve was under severe pressure today with the dollar bonds up to 132bp wider versus swaps. The most recent USD1bn 2.375% May 2016 deal was wider by 115bp at mid-swaps plus 372bp bid, according to Tradeweb, having launched in May at plus 33bp.

The issuer's euro deal has also blown out and was quoted 234bp wider at 490bp over swaps.

"Today's change in rating will effectively remove Eksportfinans' access to capital markets, despite their AA S&P rating (on negative outlook)," RBS analysts wrote.

"The removal of even their investment grade rating seems quite harsh in our view. An entity in run-off is of course more risky, however we believe there should be some rating uplift, beyond the standalone profile, to account for Norwegian government support. However, quite clearly there will be a large number of forced sellers and this is a strong negative for the bonds. S&P also appear likely to downgrade the issuer on the news."

WIDER IMPLICATIONS

SSA bankers were concerned about the potential implications of the news on the rest of the public sector market. While Eksportfinans is not explicitly guaranteed, there has always been a strong assumption that support would be forthcoming from the government given the strong links between the two.

"While Eksportfinans is a very unique case and many of its problems were based on a business model that did not work, the potential message is that implied guarantee schemes are at risk," said a DCM banker. "How much is an implicit guarantee worth, especially if the government ownership is marginal."

Another banker echoed this view. "What does this mean for the government support on Kommunalbanken?" he said. "The government not stepping in straight away is completely unwarranted and this is unnerving investors."

According to Tradeweb, Kommunalbanken's dollar curve was largely mixed at the short end and 4bp to 6bp wider at the longer end out to 2015/2016. According to Thomson Reuters data, the issuer has USD25.5bn of debt outstanding.

A syndicate banker said it would not stop at other Norwegian agencies. "Anyone that's implicitly supported, like a BNG for example, will get reassessed in light of what happens to Eksportfinans."

Meanwhile, Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)'s dollar curve was 5bp to 10bp wider, with the 3.25% September 2014 and 2.125% July 2016 both underperforming at 9bp-10bp wider. According to Thomson Reuters data, the issuer has USD31.2bn of debt outstanding.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

As well as cutting Eksportfinans to sub-investment grade, Moody's said the issuer's ratings remained on review for further downgrade.

The government and the agency have been trying to find a solution to the issuer's problems for weeks. At the end of October, the government decided not to grant Eksportfinans a permanent exemption from the EU's Capital Requirement Directive which means the issuer has to adhere to the large exposures provision.

"Since that decision, Moody's understands that Eksportfinans and its major owners, the government and large Nordic banks (DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank), had explored possibilities to overcome the consequent maximum exposure restrictions, but ultimately they have not found a successful solution," Moody's wrote today.

"The rating agency also understands that the government considers that Eksportfinans lacks the capacity to provide a relevant service to the Norwegian export-finance industry, which is skewed toward industries such as shipping, energy and other industries, which often require large loans. As a result, the government has decided to assume responsibility of Eksportfinans's future lending obligations under the 108-scheme." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Andrew Perrin)