Feb 5 Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Decides to launch a programme for investing in startup companies

* Total fund of first stage of programme is 500,000 euros ($568,650), which are intended for investing in companies at an early stage in Baltic states

* Capital to be invested is limited to 50,000 euros per company, but will not exceed marketing support provided additionally by Ekspress Grupp

* The company will not take role of a leading investor in startup companies, nor will have a representative on supervisory board Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8793 euros)