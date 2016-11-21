By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Nov 21 El Al Israel Airlines
said on Monday it saw little financial impact from
delayed and cancelled flights that have resulted from a dispute
with pilots.
The dispute is largely focused on so-called split flights,
where pilots working outside their regular rota fly one
direction and get paid to sit in business class on the return
leg, increasing the Israeli flag carrier's expenses.
For the past year, El Al's management has allowed split
fights by pilots who have taken on extra flights. But in the
past two weeks, it decided to ban them due to the cost.
Since then, the carrier has cancelled nine flights and been
forced to lease aircraft and crews from abroad as many pilots
have called in sick in protest.
"The disruptions are reflected - beyond damage to the
company's reputation - in higher operating expenses ... and
lower income from tickets, though the monetary amounts are not
significant to the company as of now," El Al said in a
statement.
Shares of El Al, which has a fleet of 42 aircraft and some
600 pilots, were up 1 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.
Financial news website TheMarker estimated the financial
damage at less than $24 million.
The head of Israel's Histadrut labour federation is due to
meet with pilots on Monday in an effort to halt the protest,
while parliament's economics committee has scheduled an
emergency session for Thursday.
Most El Al pilots are former Air Force pilots and many
Israelis feel safer on El Al because of tough security. El Al is
allowing passengers to cancel flights through Nov. 30 or change
dates without penalties.
"I can solve the conflict in five minutes if the pilots will
stop with split flights," El Al CEO David Maimon told TheMarker.
An El Al spokeswoman confirmed his comments.
The pilots' protest began a year ago after Maimon began
talks with employees over efficiency steps. Pilots then started
the split flights, mostly on long-haul routes.
Instead of four pilots flying to New York, staying over for
the required 44 hours and then flying the plane back to Israel,
El Al was forced to send eight pilots on full pay.
Knowing new regulations will limit flying time to 83 hours a
month, the pilots union is asking for a 60 percent pay hike over
10 years. El Al said some pilots' salaries have doubled to about
160,000 shekels ($41,385) a month this year, mainly due to
overtime, adding 270 million shekels in labour costs.
($1 = 3.8661 shekels)
